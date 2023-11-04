Death toll from Nepal earthquake rises to 128

NEW DELHI, November 4. /TASS/. At least 128 people were killed in a recent earthquake in Nepal, the Mint newspaper reported.

Officials expect the number of casualties to rise because the tremors disrupted communication with many mountainous areas.

A police spokesman told AFP that at least 100 people were injured. Previous reports put the number of fatalities at 69.

The US Geological Survey estimated that the earthquake, which took place on the border between India and Nepal, had a magnitude 5.6, while the Indian Seismological Center put the magnitude at 6.4.