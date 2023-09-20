Su-34 crashes in Voronezh Region, crew members eject — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. A Su-34 jet has crashed in Russia’s Voronezh Region, two crew members ejected safely, they are unhurt, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"On September 20, 2023, at about 10:00 a.m., a Su-34 jet crashed during a scheduled training flight. Two crew members ejected and were evacuated back to the airfield. They are unhurt," the ministry said.

According to it, the jet has crashed far from any settlements. It did not carry ammunition. A technical failure could be the reason for the incident, the ministry added.