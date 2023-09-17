Drone crashes into nonresidential structure in central Russian city of Oryol

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. A drone crashed in the central Russian city of Oryol, causing no casualties or damage, Oryol Region Governor Andrey Klychkov said.

"Friends, this is to say that at about 03:50 today a drone crashed on the territory of the city of Oryol. It fell on a nonresidential structure in the Zheleznodorozhny District. The scene of the incident has been cordoned off, and special services are carrying out the necessary measures. The situation is under full control. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties," the governor said on Telegram.