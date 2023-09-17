Russia says air defenses destroy four more Ukrainian drones over Crimea

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Air defenses destroyed four drones over Crimea as Kiev attempted another attack on Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"From 01:45 a.m. to 02:20 a.m. Moscow time another attempt of the Kiev regime to perpetrate a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Duty air defenses destroyed a Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle over the northwestern and eastern coast of the Crimean Peninsula," the ministry said.