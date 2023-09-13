Fire breaks out in Crimea’s Sevastopol, presumably due to Kiev’s aerial attack

SEVASTOPOL, September 13. /TASS/. A non-civilian facility in Sevastopol caught fire in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, presumably after an aerial attack by Ukraine in the early hours of Wednesday, Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.

"Approximately 20 minutes ago, Sevastopol was attacked by our enemies. Air defenses have worked. A fire broke out at a non-civilian facility in the Kilen-Balka area. According to preliminary information, the fire broke out as a result of a rocket attack," the governor said.