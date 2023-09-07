Two drones shot down in Rostov-on-Don, one falls down in city center, hurting one civilian

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 7. /TASS/. Two drones were shot down in Rostov-on-Don; one of them fell down in the center of the city, wounding one person and damaging several cars, governor of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev said on Thursday.

"According to verified information, air defense systems shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles. One fell down in Rostov’s western suburb, the other one - in the city center. As a result, several passenger cars were damaged. One person was hurt. He refused from hospitalization," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, the incident took place at around 3:00 a.m. Moscow time.