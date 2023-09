MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Explosions were heard in the Izmail district of Ukraine’s southern region of Odessa early on Wednesday, the Zerkalo Nedeli news portal reported.

Blasts were heard in the port of Reni and in the city of Kilia, adjacent to the Romanian border. No details are known at this point.

Both cities are located on the Danube River. Kilia has a river port and a shipbuilding plant.

At present, an air raid warning is in place in the region.