Ukrainian drones try to attack Bryansk TV tower — governor

TASS, August 30. Two Ukrainian drones tried to attack a TV tower in Russia’s Bryansk, there were no casualties or damage, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Another attack by Ukrainian terrorists has been foiled by the Russian Air Defense Troops. Two drones tried to attack a TV tower. There were no casualties or damage. The fire caused by the downed drones has been extinguished," the head of the region informed.

The governor pointed out that operational and emergency services are working at the scene.

Early on Wednesday morning, the air defense system downed four Ukrainian drones over Bryansk, causing an administrative building to catch fire.