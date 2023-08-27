Prigozhin identified as one of victims of recent plane crash north of Moscow - authorities

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee said it had completed genetic examinations of the people that were killed in the recent plane crash north of Moscow, identifying all of them, including Yevgeny Prigozhin.

"As part of the investigation into the plane crash in the Tver Region, molecular genetic examinations have been completed. According to their results, the identities of all 10 victims have been established. They correspond to the list stated in the flight manifest," the agency said in a statement.

The Russian aviation agency said earlier that the list of passengers includes the names of Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin.

An Embraer private jet crashed in the Tver Region north of Moscow on August 23 while travelling from Moscow to St. Petersburg. All 10 people that were onboard were killed in the incident. A criminal investigation is underway to look into potential violations of flight safety rules.