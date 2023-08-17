Black Sea fleet warships destroy Ukrainian sea drone trying to attack them

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. A drone boat of the Ukrainian armed forces tried to attack two Black Sea fleet warships southwest of Sevastopol, but was destroyed by their standard weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Thursday.

"At 10:55 p.m. today [on Thursday] the armed forces of Ukraine have made an unsuccessful attempt to use a sea drone against the Black Sea fleet warships tasked with overseeing the navigation in the southwestern section of the Black Sea, some 237 km southwest of Sevastopol," the ministry said.

The uncrewed surface vessel was destroyed by fire from standard weapons mounted on the two ships - the Pytlivyy frigate and the Vasily Bykov patrol ship.

"Currently, the ships continue to perform their assigned tasks," the ministry added.

On August 4, Russian warships repelled an attack by two Ukrainian sea drones on the Russian navy’s Novorossiisk base. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on August 14 that in the course of the special military operation, the Russian armed forces had struck Ukraine’s production and storage facilities for seaborne drones with long-range high-precision weapons.