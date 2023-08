SIMFEROPOL, August 12. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian missiles have been shot down by the air defense system in the area of the Kerch Strait, Governor of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov reported via Telegram, adding that the bridge was not affected.

"Two enemy missiles were shot down by the air defense system in the area of the Kerch Strait. The Crimean bridge was not affected," he wrote.