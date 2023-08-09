Nine people reported missing after blast at Sergiyev Posad plant

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Nine people are reported missing after the explosion in Sergiev Posad, the emergency services told TASS.

"As of now, we have no information about nine people," the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday morning, an explosion at a fireworks warehouse owned by the Piro-ross company rocked the city of Sergiyev Posad, some 60 kilometers northeast of Moscow. The warehouse is next door to the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant, but not part of it. The shockwave shattered the glazing in apartment buildings and public establishments in two neighboring streets. Rescue teams are removing the rubble, as 150 workers have been involved in the cleanup of the aftermath of the explosion. The plant was completely evacuated. Criminal charges in connection with industrial safety violations have been filed by the Investigative Committee.