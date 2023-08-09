Number of casualties in Moscow Region blast climbs to 45

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The number of those injured in an explosion at a plant in the town of Sergiyev Posad near Moscow has climbed to 45, according to the Telegram channel of the local municipal administration.

Earlier, 38 casualties were reported. "Currently, six people are in intensive care, 17 have been hospitalized and 22 are at an outpatient trauma clinic," its statement said. It is noted that 40 additional beds have been prepared at a local hospital.

The Moscow Regional Health Ministry reported that currently 23 ambulance crews, five teams of the territorial Center for Emergency Medicine and a medevac helicopter are working on site. All necessary medical aid is being provided to those injured, the agency said on its Telegram channel.

The blast occurred on Wednesday morning at a fireworks warehouse on the premises of the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant in Sergiyev Posad, smashing windows in several residential buildings and social facilities and damaging dozens of vehicles. Rescuers are removing debris with 150 people engaged in dealing with the aftermath of the explosion. Total evacuation has been declared at the enterprise. The Investigative Committee filed criminal charges over the violation of industrial safety requirements.