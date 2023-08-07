Wildfire area in Russia’s Yamal grows to 2,500 hectares over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Specialists have been extinguishing 27 wildfires on the area of 2,500 hectares in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region with five blazes localized, the press service of the regional Emergencies Ministry’s directorate said.

Earlier, the agency reported 20 wildfires on the area of 1,500 hectares.

"In the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, 27 wildfire hotspots are active on the area of 2,576 hectares. Five wildfire hotspots on the territory of 157,500 hectares have been localized," the press service said.

During the fire hazard period declared on May 10, 243 wildfires broke out in Yamal on the total area surpassing 8,000 hectares. A local emergency situation due to wildfires has been declared in the forests of the Nadymsky and Purovsky Districts. A Be-200 amphibious aircraft has been dispatched to the region.