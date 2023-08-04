Rescuers advance to Kerch Strait to site of alleged attack on tanker

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. /TASS/. A group of rescuers advanced from Novorossiysk to the Kerch Strait area, where, according to a number of Telegram channels, a drone attack on a tanker took place, TASS was told at the Taman Marine Rescue Sub-Center.

"Rescuers have moved out," they said in the sub-center, specifying that it was a group of rescuers from Novorossiysk.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Center of Novorossiysk confirmed the information about the advanced group of rescuers.

Earlier, the adviser to the head of the Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov, said that the loud sounds that were heard by the inhabitants of Kerch on Saturday night had nothing to do with the Crimean bridge. A threat of attack has been declared on the bridge itself, traffic on it is temporarily blocked.