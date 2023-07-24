What is known about Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea

TASS, July 24. TASS/. The Ukrainian forces launched a drone attack on Crimea on Monday night. All 17 drones were either shot down or suppressed by electronic warfare, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to Crimean Head Sergey Aksyonov, no one was injured in the attack. An ammunition depot in the Dzhankoi District was hit and a private house in the Kirovsky District was damaged.

TASS has gathered the main information about the incident.

Circumstances of attack

- The attack was carried out by Kiev with the use of 17 drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said. According to the ministry, 14 of them were suppressed by electronic warfare, and another three were destroyed by air defense systems.

- 11 of the 14 downed drones fell into the Black Sea.

- The head of Crimea reported that an ammunition depot in the Dzhankoi District was hit and a private house in the Kirovsky District was damaged.

- No one was injured in the Ukrainian attack, according to the authorities and the Defense Ministry.

Authorities' actions

- Residents of villages within a radius of 5 km from the site of the incident in the Dzhankoi District are being evacuated to temporary shelters, Aksyonov said.

- Railway traffic in the area has been suspended. Two passenger trains: one heading from Moscow to Sevastopol and the other from Adler to Simferopol have been delayed.

- Traffic on the Dzhankoi-Simferopol highway was also suspended, but was reopened at 09:30 a.m. Moscow time.

Reaction

- The Russian Defense Ministry said the incident was a terrorist attack.

- Aksyonov urged residents to remain calm and trust only official sources of information.