Ammonal and trotyl storage facility near Lugansk hit by Ukrainian troops – LPR officer

LUGANSK, July 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops hit a storage facility with ammonal and trotyl used in the mining sector near the village of Yubileiny in a Lugansk suburb, Andrey Marochko, a retired colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said on Sunday.

"A shell hit the so-called dynamite depot located near Lugansk’s village of Yubileiny. There is a Mashchinskaya mine in the vicinity and a storage facility with ammonal and trotyl, which are used in the mining sector," he told TASS.

According to Marochko, no one was hurt because the mine has been idling for quite a long time and the storage facility "is located rather far from Lugansk."

He did not rule out that Ukrainian troops used cluster munitions. "Most probably, it was a test launch to clarify technical characteristics to report to the sponsors that the munitions were used properly. So, a strike was delivered on a civilian enterprise, since the videos, which are already circulating in the internet, show recurrent detonation. It means that the target can be presented as a Russian munitions depot," he added.