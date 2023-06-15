Kiev troops shoot at IAEA mission returning to Ukraine-controlled area — Russian official

MELITOPOL, June 15. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine opened fire at a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) led by Director-General Rafael Grossi, when it was returning to the Ukraine-controlled territory on Thursday, said Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the director general of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company.

"Ukraine violated the truce. It all began when the IAEA mission led by Grossi approached the border. It was not just some gunfire, it was a full-scale skirmish, so they had to wait it out," he said.

According to the official, Grossi has already arrived in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporozhye. No injuries were reported in his convoy.