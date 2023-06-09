Three injured by Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod Region during nighttime — governor

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Three people were injured in Ukrainian shelling of the Belgorod Region during nighttime, two were hospitalized, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel Friday.

"During nighttime, three people were injured, one refused hospitalization. Two other injured people are in hospitals," he said.

According to Gladkov, one multi-story building and several private houses were damaged in the settlement of Razumnoye due to operation of air defense systems. The authorities initiated an inspection of apartments in order to assess damage and destruction.

Furthermore, Ukrainian shelling of Shebekino continues to this moment, with damage sustained by residential buildings, the governor added.