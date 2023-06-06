Residents of about 300 houses in Novaya Kakhovka being evacuated after dam collapsing

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The evacuation of residents from about 300 houses located on the bank of the Dnieper River in Novaya Kakhovka is underway after the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant collapsed, head of the municipal administration Vladimir Leontyev told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Now we are relocating the residents who are directly on the shore. The city is still being shelled with projectiles right now. I think that the residents from about 300 houses will be evacuated and are already being evacuated now <...> in order to avoid casualties," he said.

Overnight on Tuesday, Ukrainian troops delivered a strike on the power generating facility presumably using an Olkha multiple-launch rocket system. The bombardment destroyed valves and caused uncontrolled dumping of water downstream.