MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. A Su-34 fighter-bomber crashed in the Bryansk Region on Saturday, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

"A Su-34 has crashed not far from the Ukrainian border. The fate of those on board is being established," the source said, adding that the circumstances of the crash were being established.

Earlier, a Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Bryansk Region, with two crew members dying.