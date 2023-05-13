Helicopter crashes in Bryansk Region — emergency services

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. /TASS/. A helicopter has caught on fire and crashed in the Bryansk Region, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

"A helicopter has crashed in the city of Klintsy, according to preliminary data due to an inflamed engine," the source said.

"The wreckage of the helicopter has been found by now. As a result of the crash a fire started that was knocked out swiftly," the source in the taskforce told TASS.

According to a source in the emergency services, two people died as a result of a crash of Mi-8 helicopter in the city of Klintsy.

The circumstances of the crash are being established.