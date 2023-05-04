Wildfire in Siberian village contained at area of 3,900 square meters — ministry

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. A wildfire in the village of USpenka in the southwestern Siberian Tyumen Region has been contained at the area of 3,900 square meters, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Friday.

"The blaze in the village of Uspenka has been contained at the area of 3,900 square meters. The fire damaged 13 houses. Thanks to the firefighters’ timely and well-coordinated response, over 1,000 dwellings have been saved," the press service said.

The ministry added that the firefighting operation currently involves 226 people, 56 vehicles and two Mi-8 helicopters.