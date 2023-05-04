Oil refinery reservoir in Krasnodar Territory catches fire after drone attack

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. A fire broke out in the reservoir of the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Territory following a drone attack, a spokesman for the local emergencies services said on Thursday.

"Following an attack by an unidentified drone, a fire broke out in the reservoir of the Ilsky oil refinery in the settlement of Ilsky," he said.

An oil storage reservoir in the settlement of Volna in the Krasnodar Territory caught fire in the early hours on Wednesday after a drone crashed into it. The fire consumed an area of 1,200 square meters.