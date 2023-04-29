Fuel tank ablaze in Sevastopol, presumably after drone attack — governor

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. A fuel tank caught fire in Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported on his Telegram channel on Saturday, adding that a drone attack might have caused the incident.

"A fuel tank is on fire <…>. According to preliminary reports, a drone attack might have caused the blaze," the official wrote.

According to him, the fire engulfed 1,000 square meters.

The fire is of no risk to civilian facilities in the Black Sea city, as it affected the premises of the port, Razvozhayev’s spokesperson said.

Information about casualties is being clarified. Emergencies services are currently working at the scene, the governor added.