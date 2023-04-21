Ukrainian military fires 109 munitions at DPR territory in past day

DONETSK, April 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 25 times in the past day, firing 109 munitions, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said in a statement on Saturday.

"The mission reported 25 shelling attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces in the past 24 hours," the statement reads.

The attacks involved 155 mm artillery guns. Gorlovka, Donetsk, Makeyevka and Vladimirovka came under fire. No casualties were reported.