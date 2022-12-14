Buenos Aires police spray tear gas on crowd celebrating football victory – TV

BUENOS AIRES, December 14. /TASS/. The police of the Argentinean capital, Buenos Aires, used tear gas against a crowd that gathered to celebrate the national team’s victory over Croatia in the semifinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Canal 5 Noticias (C5N) television channel reported.

According to the report, clashes with police occurred when a group of celebrators attempted enter a cordoned-off street to approach the city’s iconic Obelisco de Buenos Aires.

Horacio Pietragalla Corti, Secretary of Human Rights of the Republic of Argentina, condemned the use of force by the police.

"We request Chief of Government [of Buenos Aires] Horacio Rodriguez Larreta to make Buenos Aires police stop suppressing and provoking Argentineans, who went to Obelisco to celebrate Argentina’s victory with their families," the official wrote on Twitter.

The city’s police said the incident occurred when a group of people under the influence of alcohol attempted to break through police cordons and started hurling stones.

A TASS correspondent reported from the scene that as of 20:00 local time on Tuesday (02:00 Moscow time on Wednesday), the situation around Obelisco has been mostly calm. Streets adjacent to the Argentinean capital’s iconic venue have been cordoned off to re-allocate crowds and protect local businesses.

Argentina’s national football team defeated Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday night to become the first finalist of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.The goals were scored by Lionel Messi (34’, on penalty) and Julian Alvarez (39’, 69’). The tournament’s final will be held on December 18.