Drone attack ignites oil storage near airfield in Kursk, governor reports

KURSK, December 6. /TASS/. An oil tank near an airfield in Kursk, western Russia caught fire after a drone attack, governor of the Kursk Region, Roman Starovoit, reported on Tuesday.

"An oil tank is on fire as a result of a drone attack near the Kursk airfield. There are no casualties. The fire is currently being localized," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

All emergency services are working at the scene, the governor added.

Kursk Airport has not been servicing flights since February 24. Similar restrictions are in place for a number of other Russian airports.

On Monday morning, the Kiev regime made attempts to strike two military airfields, in the Ryazan and Saratov regions, using Soviet-made drones, Russian’s Defense Ministry reported earlier.