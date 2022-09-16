One killed, two injured in shelling of Russia’s Belgorod Region – governor

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. At least one person was killed and two injured as the armed forces of Ukraine shelled the city of Valuiki in Russia’s Belgorod region, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday.

"The armed forces of Ukraine shelled Valuiki. Air defense systems responded, but there was some damage on the ground. According to preliminary information, a civilian was killed. Two injured persons are receiving medical aid on the site," Gladkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to the head of the region, a power substation in the city has been damaged as a result of the attack, with electricity supplies to residents being disrupted.

Also, eight private houses and three cars caught fire in the city with the population of around 30,000.

All operative services are working at the scene. The city’s important social facilities are expected to be switched to reserve power sources.

The local power generation company, Belgorodenergo, confirmed the attack on the Valuiki substation.

"The nearby building of the Valuiki RES (regional electricity negwork) and the personnel of the facility have not been harmed. At present, consumers are being switched to reserve power supply schemes, with priority given to socially important facilities that are being urgently connected to reserve sources," the company said.