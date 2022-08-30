Wildfire area in Ryazan Region grows by 2,000 hectares in past day

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The area of forest fires raging in the central Ryazan Region grew by 2,000 hectares in the past day, with no threat posed to populated areas, the emergencies services told TASS on Tuesday.

"The area swept by forest fires in the Ryazan Region increased by 2,000 hectares in the past 24 hours, totaling over 22,000 hectares. There is no threat to populated areas," the emergencies services said.

Carbon monoxide concentrations did not exceed permissible levels in populated areas of the Ryazan Region for the first time over the past few days on Tuesday. Some 7,000 personnel continue fighting wildfires in the region, the emergencies services said.

The first forest fire broke out in the Ryazan Region on August 7, with wildfires gradually spreading across the region. A state of emergency was declared in three districts of the Ryazan Region.