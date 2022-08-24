Total area of Russian wildfires smaller than last year, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 24. /TASS/. The total area charred by wildfires in Russia is nearly two-thirds less than last year’s expanse, but the situation is still difficult, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"One thing to note is that the overall area of forest fires in the country is almost three times smaller than last year, it’s 2.8 times smaller. Still, I repeat, the situation is difficult because of the abnormal weather conditions in a number of regions in the European part of the country. It’s primarily about wildfires in the Ryazan Region," the head of state said at a meeting on combating forest fires nationwide.

Putin pointed to the current unprecedented heat wave in Russia and Europe. "It has led to major wildfires in many countries, and efforts to combat the blazes almost throughout the continent are being complicated by high temperatures, a drought, rivers drying out, and other factors, forcing enormous resources to be used," the president noted.

Russia regularly focuses on the issue of forest fires and systemic decisions were made in this regard, the head of state said. "The necessary instructions have been handed down, and the necessary funds have been allocated," he emphasized. Putin added that in addition, indicators pointing to a major reduction in the number and area of forest fires had been verified.