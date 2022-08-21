Explosive yield of device in Dugina’s car amounts to 400 grams in TNT equivalent

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The yield of an explosive device placed in a car of political scientist and journalist Darya Dugina amounted to 400 grams in TNT equivalent, law enforcement told TASS on Sunday.

"The explosive yield of a bomb amounted to approximately 400 grams in TNT equivalent. The parts of the explosive device were sent to forensics," the source said.

In the evening on August 20, a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado exploded and caught fire near the Bolshiye Vyazemy village in the Moscow Region. It was established that the explosive device was placed on the underside of the vehicle on the driver’s side. Darya Dugina who was behind the wheel was instantly killed. A criminal case has been opened to be investigated by Russia’s central Investigative Committee.

The Investigative Committee’s press service told TASS that Dugina’s murder was premeditated and appears to be a contract hit.