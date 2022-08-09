Number of those hurt in Crimean airfield incident up to six — Crimea’s health ministry

SIMFEROPOL, August 9. /TASS/. Six people were hurt in an incident at an airfield in Crimea’s Saki district, one person died, Crimea’s health ministry said on Tuesday.

"Six people, including one child, were taken to the Saki district hospital. <…> Regrettably, one more person (a civilian) died instantly," it said.

According to the ministry, five of the six had minor injuries and were released from hospital. The sixth person was hospitalized in condition of medium gravity.

The Russian defense ministry told journalists earlier that several aviation bombs exploded on the territory of the Saki airfield near Novofedorovka in Crimea. According to the ministry, no one was hurt and no damage was done to aircraft.

The Saki military airfield near Novofedorovka is used by the Russian defense ministry, including for naval aircraft. Apart from it, the airfield has a ground-based testing and training complex NITKA, one of Russia’s two such simulators to drill the skills of takeoff and landing of ship-based aircraft. Its size is equivalent to the flight deck of the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier.