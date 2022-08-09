Explosion in Crimea occurred far from resorts, tentatively, no tourist casualties — agency

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The explosion in the Crimea, according to preliminary data, occurred far from the resort area, there are no victims or injured among tourists, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported on its Telegram channel.

"Several powerful explosions were heard near a military facility in Crimea’s Novofedorovka (Saki district). According to preliminary data, the explosion occurred far from the resort area, there are no victims or injuries among tourists," the agency said.

Earlier, the deputy head of administration of Saki district of Crimea Victoria Kazmirova reported that an explosion took place at the airfield of the district. Advisor to the head of Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov also confirmed the information about the explosions, specifying that they occurred in the area of the Novofedorovka settlement. The head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov said on his Telegram channel that he had gone to the scene. Ambulances and air ambulance were sent there, information about the victims was being clarified, the regional Health Ministry said.

The military airfield Saki near the settlement of Novofedorovka, Saki district, is used for basing the Russian Defense Ministry’s aircraft: airplanes and helicopters, including naval aviation. In addition, there is a ground test training complex NITKA (Ground Aviation Training and Research Complex) for practicing takeoffs and landings of carrier-based aircraft.