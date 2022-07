TOKYO, July 8. /TASS/. Japanese ex-prime minister Shinzo Abe is in the state of "cardiopulmonary arrest" after Friday’s attack, but his death has not been officially confirmed, a spokesperson for the local emergencies service has told TASS.

"Yes, he is in the state of cardiopulmonary arrest, but his death has not been confirmed," said an official with the Nara prefecture firefighting department, which operates as the region’s emergencies service.