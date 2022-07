TOKYO, July 8. /TASS/. Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was injured during a public speech in the city of Nara on Friday, the NHK television reported.

According to media reports, at least two shots were heard during the attack.

The ex-premier was rushed to hospital, unconscious, a spokesperson for the ruling Lilberal Democratic Party of Japan said.

The presumed attacker was captured, NHK said. He apparently acted alone.