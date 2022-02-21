Armed group eliminated in Russia’s south trespassed border in two combat vehicles — FSB

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. An armed group eliminated in the southern Rostov Region infiltrated into Russian territory from Ukraine in two combat vehicles, the press office of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Monday.

"At about 06:00 on February 21, a border guard detachment of the FSB’s Border Guard Department for the Rostov Region acting jointly with border protection units of the Southern Military District detected an unidentified group on two infantry fighting vehicles that trespassed the border from Ukraine into the Russian Federation," the press office said.

The group was halted and eliminated as it attempted to put up armed resistance, it said.

As the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported earlier on Monday, at about 06:00 Moscow time, an FSB border guard alert squad detected the infiltration of a subversive and reconnaissance group near the settlement of Mityakinskaya in the Rostov Region at the state border. Five intruders were eliminated in the gunfight. Two infantry fighting vehicles of the Ukrainian army that ventured into Russian territory from Ukraine to help evacuate the subversive group were eliminated by Russian anti-tank guns.