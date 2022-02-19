Explosions in Lugansk did not affect gas transit through Ukraine - pipeline operator

KIEV, February 19. /TASS/. The gas pipeline incident in Lugansk did not affect the operation of the Ukrainian gas transit system, Ukrainian Gas Transit System Operator announced Friday.

"Considering numerous media reports regarding the gas pipeline explosion in the Lugansk Region, we would like to inform that there is currently no gas transit through the temporarily occupied territories," the company said in its Telegram channel.

It underscored that the gas transit continues as usual.

"The Gas Transit System Operator works as usual and continues to fulfill its transit obligations," the company stated.

Previously, the media reported two explosions at gas pipelines in different districts of Lugansk. The fire at the first site was eliminated within one hour, firefighting at the second site continue. A source in Lugansk People’s Republic law enforcement disclosed that the gas pipeline was detonated in at least three different points. According to Luganskgaz, 95 subscribers have been temporarily cut from gas supply.