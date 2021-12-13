Children injured in convent explosion in Serpukhov safe, Governor says

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The lives of children injured in a blast of a homemade explosive device in a convent in Serpukhov in the Moscow Region are not in danger, the Telegram channel of Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev said.

"All services reacted on time, the injured children are being treated by doctors, their lives are not in danger. The region’s prosecutor is on the site, a detailed investigation will be launched," the governor said.

A homemade explosive device detonated on the premises of a convent in Serpukhov in the Moscow Region on Monday morning. As a source in the law enforcement told TASS, eight people were injured, including seven children.