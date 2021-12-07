Bodies of 13 miners discovered at site of Kuzbass mine tragedy — source

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Thirteen bodies have been recovered from the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass that suffered a disaster in late November, and a search mission for two more is still in progress, a source from the emergency services told TASS on Tuesday.

"By Tuesday morning, the bodies of 13 deceased [miners] had been found, including one of a rescuer, and the recovery [of the bodies] is proceeding. A search for the remaining two bodies is underway," a source reported.

The incident at the Listvyazhnaya mine, located in the Belovsky District of Kuzbass, occurred on November 25, leading to the deaths of 51 miners and five rescuers. Criminal charges of negligence and industrial safety violations are being pressed. So far, five have been arrested over the incident, they include the mine director, his deputy, the head of the mine section where the tragedy occurred, and two federal watchdog employees who had inspected the mine.