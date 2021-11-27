Listvyazhnaya mine section supervisor arrested for two months - court ruling

KEMEROVO, November 27. /TASS/. Kemerovo city court arrested Sergey Gerasimyonok - supervisor of the Listvyazhnaya mine section where an explosion occurred earlier - for two months over charges of negligence.

"The court ruled to pick a prevention measure of detention for one month and 30 days - until January 25, 2022," the judge said.

The incident at the mine occurred early on November 25. According to the latest data, 64 people got hurt, 51 died in the incident, including 5 rescuers. Russian Investigative Committee initiated a probe into violation of industrial safety rules. The mine’s top management - Director Sergey Makhrakov, Deputy Director Andrey Molostov and section supervisor Sergey Gerasimyonok - and two safety inspectors have been detained.

According to the investigation, the mine’s top management violated safety rules, which led to a gas dynamic phenomena and subsequent smoke pollution of the ventilation, which led to deaths of the miners in the area. The investigators also believe two safety inspectors filed inspection protocols without physically inspecting the area.