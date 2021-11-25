One person killed in coalmine accident in Kemerovo Region, 43 injured, authorities say

KEMEROVO, November 25. /TASS/. One person was killed in an accident in the Listvyazhnaya coalmine in the Kemerovo Region, the number of those injured has increased to 43 with two of them hospitalized in severe condition, the official Telegram channel of Governor of the Kemerovo Region Sergey Tsivilev said.

"According to the Kuzbass Emergency Medicine Center, 43 injured individuals have been taken to the Kuzbass Regional Clinical Center of Miners’ Health Protection, [including] 2 in severe condition, 41 in mild and moderate condition, one person died," the statement said.

As earlier reported, a rescue operation is underway at the coalmine. When the incident was reported, there were 285 people in the coalmine, according to the latest information of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, 236 people have been evacuated. Some 11 units of the paramilitary mine rescue force of the Russian Emergencies Ministry are working at the site, seven more units are due to arrive. A sanitary aviation helicopter with a crew of medics from the emergency medicine center aboard was dispatched to the site. A crisis center was set up headed by Governor Sergey Tsivilev.

A source in the emergency services told TASS that the accident was caused by the coal dust igniting in a ventilation shaft. After that, smoke spread throughout the coalmine, there was no explosion or damages.

Set up in October 2003 on the basis of the Inskaya coalmine in the Kemerovo region, Listvyazhnaya is part of SDS-Ugol, one of Russia’s biggest coalmining companies.