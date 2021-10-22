Nine people missing in fire at plant in Central Russia presumed dead, source says

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. People missing following an explosion and a fire at a gunpowder plant in Russia’s Ryazan Region were killed, according to preliminary data, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

"All nine of those missing, according to preliminary data, were killed," the source said.

Accordingly, the number of casualties following the fire amounted to 16 people.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, information on the fire in the Lesnoye settlement of the Shilovsky District was received at 08:22. The fire broke out due to violations in the technological process in one of the workshops of the Elastic plant. Firefighters extinguished the blaze at the gunpowder plant.