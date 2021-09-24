Perm university shooter regains consciousness, says regional minister

PERM, September 24. /TASS/. A freshman student who went on a shooting spree at Perm State University is currently in serious condition but has regained consciousness, regional Health Minister Anastasia Kruten said on Friday.

"He has regained consciousness. His condition has stabilized. However, he is in serious condition," the regional minister noted. Earlier, it was reported that a part of shooter’s leg was amputated, as a result of an armed struggle he launched with police when resisting arrest.

Kruten noted that the number of injured as a result of the shooting rampage at Perm State University has increased to 47. "The number of injured is not 43, but 47. Twelve people are hospitalized, and one was discharged yesterday, while another one is in severe condition. As for the patients in Moscow, five of them are in serious condition and two have injuries of moderate severity," the minister said.

On Monday, September 20, a freshman student from Perm State University opened fire on campus. Six people were killed, and over 40 were injured in the shooting tragedy. The Investigative Committee is pursuing a multiple homicide charge against the perpetrator.