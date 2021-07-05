Philippine military jet crash death toll climbs to 47

TASS, July 5. The death toll of the Philippine Air Force jet that crashed on Sunday reached 47, while 49 military personnel were reported to be injured, Reuters news agency reported on Monday citing Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Cirilito Sobejana as saying.

According to the agency, all people on board of the crashed aircraft have been accounted for.

The Philippine Air Force Lockheed C-130 transport aircraft crashed on July 4 near the Sulu Archipelago in the country’s southwest.

The plane was carrying 96 troops from southern Cagayan de Oro city to Jolo to fight extremists.

According to the Philippine Air Force, the plane overshot the runway upon its landing and went crashing into a nearby village, causing a fire.