Fireworks warehouse on fire in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. A fireworks warehouse has caught fire on Luzhnetskaya Embankment in Moscow, with firecrackers exploding, the emergency services told TASS on Saturday.

"A warehouse with pyrotechnic products is on fire on Luzhnetskaya Embankment, there are multiple explosions of firecrackers," the source said adding that the blaze from the warehouse engulfed a nearby building,

"According to preliminary reports, the fire area is 150 square meters. The blaze spread to a neighboring building," he said.

Traffic police were summoned to the scene.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry confirmed the reports about the fire on Luzhnetskaya Embankment to TASS.

"At 17:36 reports came about a fire at 2/4, Luzhnetskaya Embankment, where, according to preliminary information, a one-story building is burning. Firefighting and rescue teams are working at the scene", the spokesperson said.