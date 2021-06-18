One person dead, 1,500 people evacuated, 300 houses flooded in Crimea due to heavy rains

"One person died in Yalta. Born in 1995. Got carried away by the flow," Kryuckov said.

Rescue crews evacuated almost 1,500 people form the flood area and deployed four temporary accommodation points, which currently accommodate about 250 people, almost 50 of them — children, the regional directorate of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

"A total of 1,492 people were evacuated from the flood area, including 275 children and 5 children. There are currently 250 people, including 47 children, in the four temporary accommodation points," the Ministry said. There are two accommodation points deployed in Kerch and Yalta each.

The evacuation in Kerch continues, the Ministry added.

Over 300 houses were flooded due to heavy rains, the Ministry said, adding that about half still remain flooded currently.

"A total of 367 households, including 306 buildings, were flooded. By 15:00 [Friday], a total of 102 households and 80 buildings remain flooded. […] A total of 63 buildings, as well as basements of 24 apartment buildings, remain flooded in the Yalta Municipality," the Ministry statement says, adding that about 80 buildings were flooded in Kerch.

A cyclone over Crimea caused heavy rains and strong northwestern wind late Wednesday. The worst consequences of the bad weather are being registered at the eastern part of the peninsula, in particular - in Kerch, who received almost one month worth of rain during six hours, and more rain are still possible. Yalta registered the highest precipitation since 1922. A state of emergency was introduced in the city, in addition to the regional state of emergency that covers Kerch and the Leninsky District.