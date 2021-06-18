About 90 houses flooded in Yalta, 49 people evacuated — Emergencies Ministry

SIMFEROPOL, June 18. /TASS/. About 90 single-family homes and apartment houses have been flooded in Yalta, a resort city in Crimea, after heavy rains, and rescuers have evacuated 49 people, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate in Crimea reported on Friday.

"As a result of a series of dangerous meteorological phenomena, the Crisis Management Center received information that 87 buildings had been flooded as a result of heavy rains. <…> A temporary accommodation center has been set up at the Avangard hotel. There are 52 people there, including nine children. Russian Emergencies Ministry officers have evacuated 49 people, including nine children," the report said.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, 60 households were left without gas.

A total of 480 people and 48 pieces of equipment are involved in efforts to deal with the aftermath of the flooding.

"Within a short period of time, all forces of the relevant police services were mobilized to assist emergency services <…> in the cities of Kerch and Yalta and Crimea’s Leninsky District. There have been no casualties among the population in the past 24 hours," the regional Interior Ministry said on its website.