Number of wounded in filling station fire in Russia’s Novosibirsk up to 16

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The number of wounded as a result of explosions and a fire at a gas filling station in Russia's Novosibirsk has risen to 16 people, a source in emergencies services told TASS.

Earlier reports said that six people were wounded, of which two were firefighters.

"Medical help was provided to 16 people," the source said, adding that "two of them are firefighters, both have been taken to hospitals."

The fire broke out on Monday at a gas filling station Eurogas at Gusinobrodskoye highway in Novosibirsk. As a result of the incident fuel containers exploded. The blaze scorched a total of 800 square meters.