FSB nabs IS sympathizer plotting terror attack in Norilsk during Victory Day parade

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) who plotted to carry out a terrorist attack in the city of Norilsk during a parade celebrating Victory Day, the FSB said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Federal Security Service thwarted a terrorist attack in the Krasnoyarsk Region. A Russian national siding with the ideas of the Islamic State international terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia, was taken into custody during an operation in the Stavropol Region on April 22. He intended to carry out a terrorist attack in Norilsk on May 9 by detonating an improvised explosive device in a public place," the statement reads.

Explosive substances and strike elements were found in a cache the man had set up in the basement of a home in Norilsk. "His communication means contain manuals for making explosive devices, as well as correspondence proving the terrorist’s attempts to incite several individuals to carry out an explosion in a column of troops marching in the Victory Day parade," the FSB said.

The FSB’s investigative department has opened a criminal case under Article 1.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (incitement to commit a terrorist attack) and Article 205.1.3 (abetting a terrorist attack).